Videolar Gündem Videoları Başkan Erdoğan'dan canlı yayında enflasyon mesajı: Hedef tek hane

Başkan Erdoğan'dan canlı yayında enflasyon mesajı: Hedef tek hane

Giriş: 12.03.2021 16:45
Güncelleme:12.03.2021 16:45
Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Haliç Kongre Merkezi'nde, Ekonomi Reformları Tanıtım Toplantısı'na konuştu. Başkan Erdoğan, "Öncelikli gündem maddelerimizden birisi de enflasyonla mücadele olacaktır. Hedefimiz tek haneli düşük enflasyon oranlarına ulaşmaktır." ifadelerini kullandı.

BES'te yeni gelişme!
Başkan Erdoğan'dan dijital para açıklaması
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Hal Yasası açıklaması
İşte ekonomi reformu paketi
Başkan Erdoğan'dan enflasyon mesajı
Başkan Erdoğan'dan 'Türk Lirası' vurgusu
Kamuda taşıt alımı ve kiralanmasına sınırlama getirildi
Türkiye Çin'in ardından 2. sırada...
Aşı ve ilaç adil bir şekilde ülkelere açılmalı
Çarpıcı Mısır yorumu: Suudi Arabistan da...
Başkan Erdoğan'dan küçük esnafa vergi müjdesi! Peki hangi meslek grupları vergiden muaf tutulacak? |Video
4 yıl önce Hollanda'da neler yaşanmıştı?
