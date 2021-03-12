Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
12 Mart 2021, Cuma
ANA SAYFA Başkan Erdoğan'dan canlı yayında enflasyon mesajı: Hedef tek hane Giriş: 12.03.2021 16:45 Güncelleme:12.03.2021 16:45 Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Haliç Kongre Merkezi'nde, Ekonomi Reformları Tanıtım Toplantısı'na konuştu. Başkan Erdoğan, "Öncelikli gündem maddelerimizden birisi de enflasyonla mücadele olacaktır. Hedefimiz tek haneli düşük enflasyon oranlarına ulaşmaktır." ifadelerini kullandı. DİĞER