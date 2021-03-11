Türkiye'de kullanılan aşıda son durum ne? Sinovac aşısının faz-3 sonuçları ne diyor?

11 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Türkiye'de 13 Ocak'tan itibaren Coronavac aşısı kullanımda. Şu ana kadar aşılanan kişi sayısı da 10 milyonu geçti. Peki etkinlik oranının yüzde 83, 5 olduğu açıklanan aşıda son durum ne? Çin aşısının Türkiye'deki klinik deney koordinatörü Prof. Dr. Murat Akova anlattı.
