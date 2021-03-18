18 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Son dakika: NASA yayınladı! İşte Mars kaşifinin yüzeydeki ilerleyişinin ilk sesi

Son dakika: NASA yayınladı! İşte Mars kaşifinin yüzeydeki ilerleyişinin ilk sesi

İHA
Giriş: 18.03.2021 17:23
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 17:34
Son dakika haberi... Amerikan Havacılık ve Uzay Ajansı (NASA), Mars'a gönderdiği uzay aracı Perseverance'in yüzeydeki sürüşü sırasında kaydedilen ilk sesi yayınladı.
Mars'ta ilerleyişin ilk sesi
