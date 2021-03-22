22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Videolar Yaşam Videoları İzmir'de çevre felaketi! Asbestli içme suyu tehlikesi

İzmir'de çevre felaketi! Asbestli içme suyu tehlikesi

Giriş: 22.03.2021 14:55
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 15:09
İzmir'in Menderes ilçesinde, Tahtalı barajı yakınındaki dere yatağı, kaçak moloz ve hafriyat sahasına döndü. ��zmir'in su ihtiyacının karşılandığı baraj havzasındaki görüntü vatandaşları tedirgin etti. Ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri İbrahim Alayont aktardı.
