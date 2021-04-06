06 Nisan 2021, Salı
Drone şov Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na girdi

İHA
Giriş: 06.04.2021 08:49
Güncelleme:06.04.2021 08:49
Çin'in Şangay kentinde dronelar ile yapılan gösteri Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na girdi. Gösteri, İngilizce ve Çince olarak yazılmış "Merhaba Çin" mesajıyla sona erdi.
