Drone şov Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na girdi

Çin'in Şangay kentinde dronelar ile yapılan gösteri Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na girdi. Gösteri, İngilizce ve Çince olarak yazılmış "Merhaba Çin" mesajıyla sona erdi.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 06.04.2021 08:34 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.04.2021 08:50
Güney Kore merkezli Hyundai Motor Company'nin lüks otomotiv bölümü Genesis Motors, Çin pazarına girişini dronelar ile yaptığı gösteri ile kutladı.

Şirketin Çin'in Şangay kentinde 3 bin 281 drone kullanarak yaptığı gösteri Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na girdi.

Markanın Çin CEO'su Markus Henne yaptığı açıklamada, gösterinin işleri farklı şekilde yapmak için cesur bir ruhu sembolize ettiğini ifade ederek, markalarının Çinli tüketicilere daha fazla deneyim ve ilham verici ürünler getireceği sözünü verdi.

Genesis'in yaptığı gösteri, Çinli Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology şirketinin Ekim 2020'de 3 bin 51 drone kullanarak yaptığı şovu da geride bıraktı.

Gösteri, İngilizce ve Çince olarak yazılmış "Merhaba Çin" mesajıyla sona erdi.

