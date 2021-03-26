26 Mart 2021, Cuma
Adana'da yine at eti skandalı mı? Derede hayvan iskeletleri bulundu

Adana'nın Yüreğir ilçesinde dere yatağında çok sayıda tek tırnaklı hayvan kemikleri bulundu. Ekipler bölgede inceleme yaptı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Halil İbrahim Uğur aktardı. Yaklaşık 4 yıl önce yine benzer bir skandal yaşanmış ve A Haber görüntülemişti.

