12 Şubat 2021, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Spor Videoları A Spor canlı yayınında flaş iddia: Erol Bulut'un yerine Arsen Wenger geliyor

A Spor canlı yayınında flaş iddia: Erol Bulut'un yerine Arsen Wenger geliyor

Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 10.02.2021 16:12
Güncelleme:10.02.2021 16:14
A Spor yorumcusu ve Fotomaç Gazetesi Genel Yayın Yönetmeni Zeki Uzundurukan, Spor Gündemi programında Fenerbahçe'yi değerlendirdi. Uzundurukan, "Fenerbahçe, Karagümrük maçını kaybederse; Erol Bulut gönderilir. Benim 1 numaralı adayım Arsene Wenger." ifadelerini kullandı.

A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Canlı Corona Virüsü Haritası - Corona Virüsü Ölü ve Vaka Sayısı Son Durum
Sergen Yalçın Maç Sonu Basın Toplantısı Düzenledi! Konyaspor 2 1-1 3 Beşiktaş / 11.02.2021
Sergen Yalçın Maç Sonu Basın Toplantısı Düzenledi! Konyaspor (2) 1-1 (3) Beşiktaş / 11.02.2021
Konyaspor - Beşiktaş ZTK maç özeti izle!
Konyaspor - Beşiktaş ZTK maç özeti izle!
Konyaspor 1-1 Beşiktaş PENALTILAR 2-3 Ziraat Türkiye Kupası Çeyrek Final Maçı / 11.02.2021
Konyaspor 1-1 Beşiktaş PENALTILAR (2-3) (Ziraat Türkiye Kupası Çeyrek Final Maçı) / 11.02.2021
Beşiktaş'ın golü iptal edildi
Beşiktaş'ın golü iptal edildi
GOL | Konyaspor 1 - 1 Beşiktaş
GOL | Konyaspor 1 - 1 Beşiktaş
GOL | Konyaspor 0-1 Beşiktaş
GOL | Konyaspor 0-1 Beşiktaş
Sivasspor 0-1 Antalyaspor MAÇ ÖZETİ
Sivasspor 0-1 Antalyaspor (MAÇ ÖZETİ)
Sergen Yalçın'dan Cenk Tosun açıklaması
Sergen Yalçın'dan Cenk Tosun açıklaması
Ahmet Selim Kul Açıkladı! Gustavo, Pelkas Ve İrfan Can Ne Zaman Oynayacak? / Sabah Sporu
Ahmet Selim Kul Açıkladı! Gustavo, Pelkas Ve İrfan Can Ne Zaman Oynayacak? / Sabah Sporu
GOL | Sivasspor 0 - 1 Antalyaspor
GOL | Sivasspor 0 - 1 Antalyaspor
Serkan Korkmaz: ''Etebo, Yaptığı Canlı Yayın Yüzünden Cezalandırılmalı!'' / Spor Ajansı
Serkan Korkmaz: ''Etebo, Yaptığı Canlı Yayın Yüzünden Cezalandırılmalı!'' / Spor Ajansı
PSG Başakşehir maçıyla ilgili UEFA kararını açıkladı
PSG Başakşehir maçıyla ilgili UEFA kararını açıkladı
Daha Fazla Video Göster