Tecavüz suçlanan eski CHP Maltepe İlçe Başkan Yardımcısı Umut Karagöz hakkında hapis istemi

Giriş: 04.12.2020 14:09
Güncelleme:04.12.2020 14:17
Maltepe'de, 23 yaşındaki kadına bir restoranda cinsel saldırıda bulunduğu iddiasıyla tutuklanan eski CHP Maltepe İlçe Başkan Yardımcısı U.K. hakkında, "cinsel saldırı", "kişiyi hürriyetinden yoksun kılma" ve "tehdit" suçlarından 15 yıl 6 aydan, 24 yıl 6 aya kadar hapis cezası istemiyle iddianame hazırlandı.

İşte CHP'nin tacizci başkan yardımcısı için istenen ceza
