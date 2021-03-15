15 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Videolar Gündem Videoları Risk haritası nasıl değişecek? Hafta sonu kısıtlaması geri mi geliyor? Gözler kabine toplantısında

Risk haritası nasıl değişecek? Hafta sonu kısıtlaması geri mi geliyor? Gözler kabine toplantısında

Giriş: 15.03.2021 10:35
Güncelleme:15.03.2021 10:49
Gözler bugün toplanacak olan kabine toplantısında. Kabinenin gündeminde ise koronavirüs var. İllerin vaka haritası da bugün güncellenecek. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Lamia Ayhan aktardı.
