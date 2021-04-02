02 Nisan 2021, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Vahşi doğada ölümcül karşılaşma! Ayı ile kurt karşı karşıya geldi! O anlar kamerada

Vahşi doğada ölümcül karşılaşma! Ayı ile kurt karşı karşıya geldi! O anlar kamerada

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 02.04.2021 09:51
Güncelleme:02.04.2021 10:04
Baharın gelmesiyle doğal hayat canlanıyor. Kış uykusundan uyanan bir ayı ve kurtun kovalamacası kayda alındı. İşte Doğa Koruma ve Milli Parklar Müdürlüğü'nün paylaştığı görüntüler...
Vahşi doğada ölümcül karşılaşma VAHŞİ DOĞADA ÖLÜMCÜL KARŞILAŞMA
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Vahşi doğada ölümcül karşılaşma
Vahşi doğada ölümcül karşılaşma
BioNTech aşısı kimlere yapılacak?
BioNTech aşısı kimlere yapılacak?
Maske cezası şoke etti
Maske cezası şoke etti
A Haber yangının çıktığı Ortaköy'de
A Haber yangının çıktığı Ortaköy'de
Miras kavgası: 1 ölü! 3 yaralı
Miras kavgası: 1 ölü! 3 yaralı
Otobüs devrildi: 39 yaralı
Otobüs devrildi: 39 yaralı
Pitbull 8 yaşındaki çocuğa saldırdı
Pitbull 8 yaşındaki çocuğa saldırdı
Sağlıkçılara oksijen tüplü saldırıya 5 yıl hapis...
Sağlıkçılara oksijen tüplü saldırıya 5 yıl hapis...
Dezenfektanlı çay şakası kötü bitti
Dezenfektanlı çay şakası kötü bitti
Bu patates strese uykusuzluğa iyi geliyor! Kilosu ise 32 lira...
Bu patates strese uykusuzluğa iyi geliyor! Kilosu ise 32 lira...
Bahar geliyor havalar ısınıyor! Canlı yayında açıkladı
Bahar geliyor havalar ısınıyor! Canlı yayında açıkladı
İstanbul'da harita kızardı!
İstanbul'da harita kızardı!
Daha Fazla Video Göster