27 Mart 2021, Cumartesi
ANA SAYFA Karaman’da tipide mahsur kalan genç ile temas kuruldu! Helikopter ile tahliye edilecek Giriş: 27.03.2021 11:47 Güncelleme:27.03.2021 11:53 Karaman'da kar ve tipi nedeniyle mahsur kalan 3 arkadaştan biri kaybolmuştu. Ekipler bölgede kayıp genci bulabilmek için çalışmalarını sürdürdü. Kayıp genci arama çalışmaları ne aşamada, detayları A Haber canlı yayınına bağlanan Anadolu Ajansı muhabiri Abdullah Doğan aktardı. Abdullah Doğan, “Kayıp gençle temas kuruldu. Cep telefonu ile iletişim kuruldu ve sağlık durumunun iyi olduğu öğrenildi. Genç helikopter ile tahliye edilecek.” dedi. DİĞER