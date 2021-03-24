24 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Fırtınaya dayanamayan çatı yol ortasına uçtu! Kıl payı kurtuldular

Fırtınaya dayanamayan çatı yol ortasına uçtu! Kıl payı kurtuldular

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 24.03.2021 09:18
Güncelleme:24.03.2021 09:22
Muş kent merkezinde etkili olan fırtına sonrası bir iş yerinin çatısı savrularak yolun ortasına düştü. Çevrede bulunan vatandaşlar çatının altında kalmaktan kıl payı kurtuldu.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Yol ortasına uçtu! Kıl payı...
Yol ortasına uçtu! Kıl payı...
Kar İstanbul'a yaklaştı! İşte ilk görüntüler
Kar İstanbul'a yaklaştı! İşte ilk görüntüler
138 kişi hayatını kaybetti! Vaka sayısı 26 bini geçti
138 kişi hayatını kaybetti! Vaka sayısı 26 bini geçti
Metrobüste korkutan yoğunluk!
Metrobüste korkutan yoğunluk!
Feci olay! Tribün böyle çöktü
Feci olay! Tribün böyle çöktü
TEM'de zincirleme kaza! Yol trafiğe kapandı
TEM'de zincirleme kaza! Yol trafiğe kapandı
Korkutan manzara! Kritik uyarı
Korkutan manzara! Kritik uyarı
Minibüslerde Kovid-19 alarmı! Tek tek dezenfekte edildi
Minibüslerde Kovid-19 alarmı! Tek tek dezenfekte edildi
Sert tepki: Kent halkı yorgun artık
Sert tepki: Kent halkı yorgun artık
İstanbul'da feci kaza
İstanbul'da feci kaza
Pandemiye alternatif kaçış
Pandemiye alternatif kaçış
Marmara'da kar yağışı
Marmara'da kar yağışı
Daha Fazla Video Göster