28 Mart 2021, Pazar
PKK katliamı: Yağızoymak

Giriş: 28.03.2021 09:39
Güncelleme:28.03.2021 09:44
90'lı yıllar Doğu ve Güneydoğu'da PKK'nın katliamlarıyla geçti. 33 yıl önce bugün terör örgütü PKK kendilerine boyun eğmeyen Şırnak'ta köy koruculuğu yapan 9 çobanı katletti.
