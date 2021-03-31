31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Videolar Teknoloji Videoları Türkiye'nin yapay zekalı ilk savaş uçağı

A Haber
Giriş: 31.03.2021 12:15
Güncelleme:31.03.2021 13:32
Türk Havacılık ve Uzay Sanayii A.Ş Genel Müdürü Temel Kotil Türkiye'nin yapay zekalı ilk savaş uçağının, 2025 yılında göklerde olacağını söyledi. Milli muharip uçak projesinin detayları neler? A Haber muhabiri Murat Sekban aktardı.
Türkiyeden müthiş adım: Tarih verildi! TÜRKİYE'DEN MÜTHİŞ ADIM: TARİH VERİLDİ!
