14 Mart 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Son dakika: İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu'nun annesi Servet Soylu'ya son görev

Son dakika: İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu'nun annesi Servet Soylu'ya son görev

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 14.03.2021 13:15
Güncelleme:14.03.2021 13:23
İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu'nun annesi Servet Soylu İstanbul'da tedavi gördüğü hastanede dün vefat etti. Servet Soylu'nun cenaze namazı bugün kılınacak. A Haber muhabiri Melis Coşan detayları aktardı.
Bakan Gülden Kuran tilaveti BAKAN GÜL'DEN KUR'AN TİLAVETİ
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Bakan Soylu'nun annesine son görev
Bakan Soylu'nun annesine son görev
Sağlık çalışanlarına mektup
Sağlık çalışanlarına mektup
Adalet Bakanı Gül'den Bakan Soylu'nun annesi Servet Soylu'nun taziyesinde Kur'an tilaveti
Adalet Bakanı Gül'den Bakan Soylu'nun annesi Servet Soylu'nun taziyesinde Kur'an tilaveti
Türk demokrasi tarihinin kara lekesi
Türk demokrasi tarihinin kara lekesi
CHP'li başkanın kaçak yalısı!
CHP'li başkanın kaçak yalısı!
Yeni kısıtlamalar gündemde mi?
Yeni kısıtlamalar gündemde mi?
Selçuk Bayraktar'dan AKINCI TİHA müjdesi
Selçuk Bayraktar'dan AKINCI TİHA müjdesi
Kovid-19'u gripten nasıl ayırt edebiliriz? İşte yanıtı
Kovid-19'u gripten nasıl ayırt edebiliriz? İşte yanıtı
Nihat Hatipoğlu hakkındaki iddialara yanıt verdi: Maaş almıyoruz ve görevleri vekaleten devraldık
Nihat Hatipoğlu hakkındaki iddialara yanıt verdi: Maaş almıyoruz ve görevleri vekaleten devraldık
Yavaş'ın yüzde 80 zam teklifine AK Parti ve MHP geçit vermedi
Yavaş'ın yüzde 80 zam teklifine AK Parti ve MHP geçit vermedi
13 Mart koronavirüs tablosu
13 Mart koronavirüs tablosu
Haritada renkler değişirse ne olacak?
Haritada renkler değişirse ne olacak?
Daha Fazla Video Göster