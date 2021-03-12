12 Mart 2021, Cuma
ANALİZ - 12 Mart muhtırası

Giriş: 12.03.2021 13:07
Güncelleme:12.03.2021 13:12
Türk demokrasi tarihinin kara lekeleri darbeler... Ve o darbelere giden yolda yapılan algı operasyonları... Bugün 12 Mart akseri muhtırasının yıl dönümü. Şimdi o yıllara döneceğiz ve 1971 darbesine giden yolda yaşanları mercek altına alacağız.

