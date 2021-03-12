12 Mart 2021, Cuma
50 yıl önce 12 Mart'ta neler yaşandı?

50 yıl önce 12 Mart'ta neler yaşandı?

A Haber
Giriş: 12.03.2021 12:45
Güncelleme:12.03.2021 13:12
50 yıl önce Türkiye emir-komuta zinciri ile yapılan bir askeri darbeyle tanıştı. O dönem Genelkurmay Başkanlığı görevini yürüten Memduh Tağmaç Cumhurbaşkanı Cevdet Sunay'a muhtıra verdi ve hükümeti istifaya zorladı. İşte o günlerde yaşananlar...
12 Mart muhtırası 12 MART MUHTIRASI
