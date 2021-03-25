25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Huzurevinde geyik operasyonu! Polislerin üzerindeki kameraya anbean yansıdı

Giriş: 25.03.2021 17:19
Güncelleme:25.03.2021 17:31
Son dakika haberi... ABD'nin Wisconcin eyaletinde ihbar üzerine huzurevine gelen polis ekibi, çıkış yolunu bulamayan geyiği yakalayarak doğaya bıraktı.
