Huzurevinde geyik operasyonu! Polislerin üzerindeki kameraya anbean yansıdı

Son dakika haberi... ABD'nin Wisconcin eyaletinde ihbar üzerine huzurevine gelen polis ekibi, çıkış yolunu bulamayan geyiği yakalayarak doğaya bıraktı.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 25.03.2021 17:29 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.03.2021 17:32
ABD'nin Wisconcin eyaletinde polis, bir bakımevine geyik girdiğine dair ihbar aldı.

Huzurevine gelen 3 polis, çalışanların yardımıyla geyiğin yerini tespit etti.

Polisler, camdan giren ve çıkış yolunu bulamayan geyiği kısa sürede yakalayarak doğaya bıraktı.

Wausau Polis Departmanı tarafından yapılan açıklamada, "Polisler onu daha fazla zarar görmeden doğal yaşam alanına başarıyla geri getirebildi" denildi.

Polislerden birinin eski Amerikan futbol oyuncusu olmasının geyiğin yakalanmasını kolaylaştırdığına işaret edildi.