CoronaVac aşısı kime ait | İstanbul'un aşıları böyle dağıtıldı!

CoronaVac aşısı kime ait | Çin'den Türkiye'ye getirilen CoronaVac aşısı, Sağlık Bakanlığına ait özel tasarlanmış iklimlendirme özellikli 'Aşı Nakil Aracı' ile İstanbul'da hastanelere dağıtıldı.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 14.01.2021 09:06 Güncelleme Tarihi: 14.01.2021 09:16
Araçların depodan çıkarken kornalarına bastıkları ve polisin de eskortluk yaptığı görüldü. Araç çıkışları havadan da görüntülendi.

Ankara'dan İstanbul'a getirilen 'CoronaVac' aşısı İstanbul İl Sağlık Müdürlüğü'nün Bakırköy'deki ilaç deposunda bekletildi.

Aşılar bu sabah saat 05.00 itibariyle, eksi 20 ile artı 20 derece sıcaklığı ayarlanabilen 'aşı nakil araçları' ile İstanbul'daki ilçe sağlık müdürlüklerinin depolarını götürüldü.

Aşılar buradan da hastanelere dağıtıldı. İstanbul'daki hastanelerde aşılamaların bugün başladı.

