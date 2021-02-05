05 Şubat 2021, Cuma
Bursa'da skandal düğün! Sokak ortasında...

Bursa'da koronavirüs tedbirlerini hiçe sayarak yapılan düğün "pes" dedirtti. Şikayet üzerine olay yerine gelen emniyet ekipleri gelin ve damadın yakınlarına paza cezası kesti.

Giriş Tarihi: 05.02.2021 09:15 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.02.2021 09:16
Bursa'da koronavirüs salgınına uymadan sokak üzerinde müzikli, danslı düğün merasimi gerçekleştiren yüzlerce kişi görenlere pes dedirtti. Polis ekiplerinin baskınıyla sonlandırılan düğünde, gelin ve damadın yakınlarına 6 bin 300 TL para cezası uygulandı.

Olay, merkez Yıldırım İlçesi Beyazıt Mahallesi Kartal Sokak üzerine bulunan yeşillik bir alanda meydana geldi. Edinilen bilgiye göre koronavirüs salgınına ve genelgeye uymayan vatandaşlar, sokak üzerinde müzikli, danslı düğün merasimi düzenledi.

Yüzlerce kişinin davetli olduğu eğlencede, sosyal mesafe ve pandemi kuralları unutulurken, vatandaşların ihbarı üzerine olay yerine çok sayıda polis ve zabıta ekibi sevk edildi. Polis ekiplerinin gelmesiyle yüzlerce kişi ara sokaklara kaçarken, gelinin ve damadın yakınları ifadeleri alınmak üzere karakola götürüldü.

Gelin ve damadın ailesine genelge kurallarına ve sosyal mesafe kurallarına uymamak suçundan toplamda 6 bin 300 TL para cezası uygulandı. Kısa sürede sosyal medyada yayılan bu görüntüler, büyük tepki topladı.

