ANA SAYFA
05 Şubat 2021, Cuma
Bursa'da skandal düğün! Sokak ortasında...
Bursa'da koronavirüs tedbirlerini hiçe sayarak yapılan düğün "pes" dedirtti. Şikayet üzerine olay yerine gelen emniyet ekipleri gelin ve damadın yakınlarına paza cezası kesti.
Giriş Tarihi: 05.02.2021 09:15 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.02.2021 09:16