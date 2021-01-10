Adıyaman'da traktörün fırlayan lastiği polis aracına çarptı

10 Ocak 2021, Pazar
Son dakika haberleri... Adıyaman'da seyir halindeki traktörün lastiği fırlayarak polis aracına çarpması sonucu 1 polis yaralandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 10.01.2021 21:39 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10.01.2021 21:42
Adıyaman'da seyir halindeki traktörün lastiği fırlayarak polis aracına çarpması sonucu 1 polis yaralandı.

Ömer Tuğ idaresindeki 02 DH 141 plakalı traktör, Adıyaman-Şanlıurfa kara yolunda seyir halindeyken arka lastiği koparak, Mustafa Onat yönetimindeki 02 HR 672 plakalı polis aracına ve Hasan Çetgen kontrolündeki 81 ES 890 plakalı otomobile çarptı.

Kazada polis memuru Mustafa Onat yaralandı, diğer araçta hasar meydana geldi.

İhbar üzerine olay yerine gelen 112 Acil Servis ekiplerince Adıyaman Eğitim ve Araştırma Hastanesine kaldırılan yaralının durumunun iyi olduğu öğrenildi.

