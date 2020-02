Joaquin Phoenix kimdir? Joaquin Phoenix hangi filmle Oscar kazandı?

JOAQUİN PHOENİX YER ALDIĞI FİLMLER

2019 Joker

2018 Lou (Kısa Film)

2018 Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot

2018 Mary Magdalene

2018 The Sisters Brothers

2017 You Were Never Really Here

2015 Irrational Man

2015 Unity (Belgesel – Anlatıcı)

2014 Inherent Vice

2013 Her

2013 The Immigrant

2012 The Master

2010 I'm Still Here (Belgesel – Ayrıca Senarist ve Yapımcı)

2008 Two Lovers

2007 We Own the Night (Ayrıca Yapımcı)

2007 Reservation Road

2005 Earthlings (Belgesel – Anlatıcı)

2005 Walk the Line

2004 The Village

2004 Ladder 49

2004 Hotel Rwanda

2003 It's All About Love

2003 Brother Bear (Seslendirme)

2002 Signs

2001 Buffalo Soldiers

2000 The Yards

2000 Gladiator

2000 Quills

1999 8mm

1998 Return to Paradise

1998 Clay Pigeons

1997 Inventing the Abbotts

1997 U Turn

1995 To Die For

1989 Parenthood

1987 Russkies

1986 SpaceCamp

1985 Kids Don't Tell