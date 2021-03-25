25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Suikast kurbanları anıldı! İsmail Güneş için anma töreni

Giriş: 25.03.2021 14:33
Güncelleme:25.03.2021 15:03
Kahramanmaraş'ta 12 yıl önce helikopterin düşmesi sonucu Büyük Birlik Partisi'nin kurucu Genel Başkanı Muhsin Yazıcıoğlu ile birlikte gazeteci İsmail Güneş de hayatını kaybetti. Güneş için Sivas'ta anma töreni yapıldı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Murat Onur aktardı.
