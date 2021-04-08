08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Son dakika: Pilot Yüzbaşı Burak Gençcelep şehit oldu! Şehit pilota veda

A Haber
Giriş: 08.04.2021 09:11
Güncelleme:08.04.2021 09:18
Son dakika haberi... Konya'nın Karatay ilçesinde Türk Yıldızlarına ait uçak düştü. Kazada pilot Yüzbaşı Burak Gençcelep şehit oldu. Şehit pilot için Konya 3. Ana Jet Üs Komutanlığında tören düzenlendi. Detayları A Haber muhabiri İbrahim Doğan aktardı.
