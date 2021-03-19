19 Mart 2021, Cuma
Son dakika: Bor yüklüydü! Yan yattı

İHA
Giriş: 19.03.2021 17:06
Güncelleme:19.03.2021 17:15
Son dakika haberi.... Bursa'nın İnegöl ilçesinde meydana gelen kazada bor yüklü TIR devrildi. Kazada sürücü yaralandı.Kazayla ilgili tahkikat sürüyor.
