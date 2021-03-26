26 Mart 2021, Cuma
Son dakika: Bitcoin çetesi çökertildi! Bitcoin vurgunu nasıl yapıldı?

Giriş: 26.03.2021 13:54
Güncelleme:26.03.2021 14:01
Son dakika haberi... İstanbul merkezli 3 ilde düzenlenen operasyonda değeri 12 milyon TL olan Bitcoin dolandırıcılığı yapan çete çökertildi. Ayrıntılar A Haber muhabiri Ramazan Almaçayır aktardı.
