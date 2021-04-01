01 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Son dakika: Antalya'da hortum! Kıyıya ulaşmadan kayboldu

Giriş: 01.04.2021 13:11
Güncelleme:01.04.2021 13:58
Son dakika haberi... Antalya'nın Manavgat ilçesinde denizde hortum oluştu. Hortum kıyıya ulaşmadan kayboldu. O anlar cep telefonlarıyla saniye saniye görüntülendi.

