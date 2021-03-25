25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Saniyeler sonra dehşet! Köyde çığ düşme anı kamerada

Giriş: 25.03.2021 09:13
Güncelleme:25.03.2021 09:26
Rusya'ya bağlı Dağıstan'da çığ düştü. Binlerce kişinin yaşadığı yerleşim yerleriyle kara yoluyla ulaşım durdu. Olayda can kaybı yaşanmadı. Çığın düştüğü anlar kameraya yansıdı.
