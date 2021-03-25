Saniyeler sonra dehşet! Köyde çığ düşme anı kamerada

25 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Rusya'ya bağlı Dağıstan'da çığ düştü. Binlerce kişinin yaşadığı yerleşim yerleriyle kara yoluyla ulaşım durdu. Olayda can kaybı yaşanmadı. Çığın düştüğü anlar kameraya yansıdı.

Giriş Tarihi: 25.03.2021 09:24 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.03.2021 09:27
Arabaları önüne kattı yolları kapattı. Dağıstan'da düşen çığ yüzünden 9 köyle irtibat kesildi.

Rusya'ya bağlı Dağıstan'da bulunan bir köyde çığ felaketi yaşandı. Kar kütlesi köyleri birbirine bağlayan ana yola düştü.

Çığ ağaçları, direkleri yutarak ilerledi. Park halindeki bir araç kar kütlesi tarafından bir süre sürüklendi.

Ardından uçurumdan aşağı yuvarlandı. O anlar bir köy sakini tarafından cep telefonu kamerasıyla kaydedildi.

Olayda ölen ya da yaralanan olmadı.