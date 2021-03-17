17 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Kaşar peynirin içinden çıkan şoke etti!

Giriş: 17.03.2021 11:07
Güncelleme:17.03.2021 11:44
Kocaeli'de yaşayan Ayşe Emer, marketten aldığı kaşar peynirinin içerisinden lastik eldiven çıktığını iddia etti. Ayşe Emer, üretici firmayı Alo 174 Gıda Hattı'nı arayarak şikayet etti.
