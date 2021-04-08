08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları CHP İzmir'i yaşanmaz hale getirdi! İzmirliler sorunları A Haber'e anlattı

CHP İzmir'i yaşanmaz hale getirdi! İzmirliler sorunları A Haber'e anlattı

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 08.04.2021 14:40
Güncelleme:08.04.2021 15:14
CHP yıllardır İzmir'de kronikleşen sorunlara çözüm bulamadı. Ulaşım ve altyapı sorunları ile kötü kokan deniz vatandaşları isyan noktasına getirdi. Biz de sokağa çıkıp vatandaşlara mikrofon uzattık çözülemeyen sorunları yerinde görüntüledik.
CHP yaşanmaz hale getirdi! CHP YAŞANMAZ HALE GETİRDİ!

A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
CHP yaşanmaz hale getirdi!
CHP yaşanmaz hale getirdi!
İstanbul'un Kovid-19 röntgeni çekildi
İstanbul'un Kovid-19 röntgeni çekildi
Çarpıcı Kanal İstanbul açıklaması
Çarpıcı Kanal İstanbul açıklaması
Ayasofya İmamı görevinden ayrıldı
Ayasofya İmamı görevinden ayrıldı
Kanal İstanbul projesi neden önemli?
Kanal İstanbul projesi neden önemli?
Toplumun neşeli insanları: Romanlar
Toplumun neşeli insanları: Romanlar
DSÖ'nün en büyük sınavı: Kovid-19 salgını
DSÖ'nün en büyük sınavı: Kovid-19 salgını
Melez-mutant virüs endişesi!
Melez-mutant virüs endişesi!
PKK'nın şehit ettiği 5 köylü anıldı
PKK'nın şehit ettiği 5 köylü anıldı
Seçim öncesi verilen sözler unutuldu
Seçim öncesi verilen sözler unutuldu
Evde Ramazan pidesi nasıl yapılır?
Evde Ramazan pidesi nasıl yapılır?
Ramazan’da gıda terörüne dikkat!
Ramazan’da gıda terörüne dikkat!
Daha Fazla Video Göster