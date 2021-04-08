08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Adıyaman'da görenleri şaşırtan canlı! Aynı yılan gibi! Saldırıdan korunmak için...

Adıyaman'da görenleri şaşırtan canlı! Aynı yılan gibi! Saldırıdan korunmak için...

İHA
Giriş: 08.04.2021 08:47
Güncelleme:08.04.2021 09:03
Adıyaman'da ip gibi dizilen canlı görenleri hayrete düşürdü. Okul bahçesinde görülen metrelerce uzunlukta bir yılan sanılan böcekler vatandaşlar tarafından kaydedildi.
