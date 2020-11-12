12 Kasım 2020, Perşembe
Başkan Erdoğan Aselsan tesislerini gezdi! Savunmada Türkiye daha da güçleniyor

Giriş: 12.11.2020 22:00
Güncelleme:12.11.2020 22:33
Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Aselsan'ın Gölbaşı'ndaki yerleşkesinde, Aselsan Yeni Sistem Tanıtımları ve Tesis Açılışları programına katıldı. Program öncesi savunma ürünlerini tek tek inceleyen Başkan Erdoğan, programda yaptığı konuşmada Türkiye'ye müjdeli haberler verdi.
