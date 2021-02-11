12 Şubat 2021, Cuma
Konyaspor maçında Beşiktaş'ın iptal edilen golü!

Giriş: 11.02.2021 22:20
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda çeyrek final maçında Beşiktaş 47. dakikada öne geçti ancak gol, Atiba'nın yaptığı müdahale sebebiyle iptal edildi. İşte o pozisyon...
