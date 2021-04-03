03 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi
Yunanistan göçmenleri ölüme itiyor! 231 göçmen Türkiye tarafından kurtarıldı

Giriş: 03.04.2021 12:20
Güncelleme:03.04.2021 12:24
Terör örgütlerine kucak açan Yunanistan göçmenleri ölüme itiyor. Türk Sahil Güvenliği bir günde 231 göçmeni ölümden kurtardı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Vedat Sezer aktardı.

