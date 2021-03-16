16 Mart 2021, Salı
Suriye'de demokrasi ve özgürlük için ayaklandılar | A Haber İdlib'de...

Giriş: 16.03.2021 18:30
Güncelleme:16.03.2021 18:30
10 yıl önce Esad rejiminin zulmüne karşı demokrasi ve özgürlük için ayaklanan vatandaşlar iç savaşın yıl dönümünde İdlib'te gösteriler düzenlendi. A Haber muhabiri Halil İbrahim Uğur gösterileri yerinde takip etti.

