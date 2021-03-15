15 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Suriye'de 3 milyona yakın insan engelli oldu

A Haber
Giriş: 15.03.2021 14:05
Güncelleme:15.03.2021 14:09
A Haber ekibi İdlib'deki sığınmacı kamplarını gezdi. Her ailenin bir dramına şahit oldu. Uçaktan atılan bombayla engelli kalan bir gencin zorlu yaşam mücadelesini A Haber muhabiri Halil İbrahim Uğur aktardı.
