Videolar Dünya Videoları Son dakika: Uyuşturucu çetesine baskın! Lüks araçlar ele geçirildi

Son dakika: Uyuşturucu çetesine baskın! Lüks araçlar ele geçirildi

İHA
Giriş: 14.03.2021 15:55
Güncelleme:14.03.2021 16:03
Son dakika haberi... İspanya'nın başkenti Madrid'de en büyük uyuşturucu çetesine düzenlenen baskında 20 lüks araç, çeşitli silahlar, 700 bin euro nakit para ve 600 kilogram kokain ele geçirildi.
