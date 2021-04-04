04 Nisan 2021, Pazar
Videolar Dünya Videoları Son dakika: Endonezya’da sel ve heyelan felaketi: 23 ölü, 9 yaralı

İHA
Giriş: 04.04.2021 14:33
Güncelleme:04.04.2021 14:42
Son dakika haberi... Endonezya’nın Flores adasında şiddetli yağışların yol açtığı sel ve heyelanlar sonucu 23 kişinin öldüğü, 9 kişinin yaralandığı belirtildi.
