Videolar Dünya Videoları İsrail istihbaratından tarihi hata! Yanlışlıkla paylaştılar! Gizli üsleri deşifre oldu

İsrail istihbaratından tarihi hata! Yanlışlıkla paylaştılar! Gizli üsleri deşifre oldu

Giriş: 25.03.2021 09:57
Güncelleme:25.03.2021 10:34
Koronavirüs haritasını paylaşmak isteyen İsrail savunma birimleri tarihi bir hataya imza attı. Yalnızca istihbarat biriminin elinde olan çok gizli askeri üslerin koordinatları paylaşıldı. İsraili gazetecilerin fark ettiği yanlış yetkililere haber verilmesiyle son buldu.
