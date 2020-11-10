10 Kasım 2020, Salı
Yozgat'ta tesadüfen bulundu! Tarihi binlerce yıl öncesine dayanıyor

Yozgat'ın Akdağmadeni ilçesinde bir inşaatın temel kazısı sırasında içinde sarkıt ve dikitler olan yeraltı mağarası keşfedildi.

Giriş Tarihi: 10.11.2020 16:46 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10.11.2020 16:49
Seyrantepe Mahallesi'nde, bir vatandaşın arsasına yaptıracağı evin inşaatı için temel kazıldığı sırada mağara ortaya çıktı. Durumu öğrenen Akdağmadeni Belediyesi ekipleri, kazıyı durdurdu.

Akdağmadeni Belediye Başkanı Nezih Yalçın, gazetecilere yaptığı açıklamada, uzman ekip gelinceye kadar mağara etrafında güvenlik tedbiri aldıklarını belirterek, "Mağaranın içerisinde sarkıt ve dikitlerin olduğunu gördük. İlgili kurumlarla yazışmalarımızı tamamladık.

Kültür Varlıklarını Koruma Kurulu ve Tabiat Varlıklarını Koruma Kurulu tarafından değerlendirme yapılacak. İnşallah ilçemizde turizme katkı sağlayacak yeni bir yapı ortaya çıkar diye ümit ediyoruz." ifadelerini kullandı.

