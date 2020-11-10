Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',t.prepend(i)));AdDev.GetAllBidResponses();y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
10 Kasım 2020, Salı
Haberler Galeri Yozgat'ta tesadüfen bulundu! Tarihi binlerce yıl öncesine dayanıyor
Yozgat'ta tesadüfen bulundu! Tarihi binlerce yıl öncesine dayanıyor
Yozgat'ın Akdağmadeni ilçesinde bir inşaatın temel kazısı sırasında içinde sarkıt ve dikitler olan yeraltı mağarası keşfedildi.
Giriş Tarihi: 10.11.2020 16:46 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10.11.2020 16:49