Sular çekilince mezarlık ortaya çıktı! O ilde ürküten görüntü

Son dakika haberi... Sivas'ta 4 Eylül Barajı kuraklık alarmı veriyor. Baraj suları yaklaşık 50 metre çekilirken, sular altında kalan köyün eski mezarlığı da gün yüzüne çıktı.

Giriş Tarihi: 20.12.2020 15:03 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.12.2020 15:20
Sivas'ta geçtiğimiz yıllara kadar içme suyu ihtiyacının da karşılandığı 4 Eylül Barajı, son yıllarda istenilen seviyede kar ve yağmur yağmayınca neredeyse kuruma noktasına geldi.

Baraj suları çekilince sular altında kalan Kolluca köyünün eski mezarlığı gün yüzüne çıktı. Yıllardır su altında kalan mezarlardan geriye sadece kalıntıları kaldı.

Su altında bulunduğu için köy mezarlığına yaklaşamayan köylüler, yıllar sonra mezarlığın yeniden su yüzüne çıkması ile yakınlarının mezarlarını ziyaret ederek dua okudular. Adacıkların da oluştuğu baraj drone ile havadan görüntülendi.

"BARAJ ARTIK SON SAATLERİNİ YAŞIYOR"
4 Eylül Köyü Muhtarı Ali Pek, barajın artık son saatlerini yaşadığını ifade ederek, "Baraj 2002'de tamamlanarak su tutmaya başladı. Geçen senelere kadar buradan kent merkezine su veriliyordu. Son dönemlerdeki kuraklık nedeniyle barajın suyu çekildi. Çünkü çok yağış almadı.

Bizim bu barajın asıl kaynağı da yağmur ve kar sularıyla. Baraj artık son saatlerini yaşıyor. Şu andaki mevcut su çok az bir su. Şu an suyun 50 metre civarında bir düşüklüğü var. Biz 50 diye tahmin ediyoruz ama 50'den daha fazla olabilir" dedi.