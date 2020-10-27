27 Ekim 2020, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Son dakika: Koronavirüs sonrası ten rengi değişen Çinli doktorun son hali hayrete düşürdü

Son dakika: Koronavirüs sonrası ten rengi değişen Çinli doktorun son hali hayrete düşürdü

Son dakika haberi... Dünyayı etkisi altına alan koronavirüs (Covid-19) nedeniyle ten rengi koyulaşan ve virüsü yenen Çinli doktor Yi Fan'ın son hali görenleri hayrete düşürdü.

Giriş Tarihi: 27.10.2020 16:40 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.10.2020 16:54
  • 1
  • 133
Son dakika: Koronavirüs sonrası ten rengi değişen Çinli doktorun son hali hayrete düşürdü

Çin'de Kovid-19 salgının ortaya çıktığı Vuhan kentinde ten rengi değişen doktor Yi Fan'ın son hali görenleri hayrete düşürdü.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 133
Son dakika: Koronavirüs sonrası ten rengi değişen Çinli doktorun son hali hayrete düşürdü

Salgının başladığı Vuhan kentinde 18 Ocak'ta koronavirüse (Covid-19) yakalanan ve iki aylık tedavinin ardından koronavirüsü yenen Doktor Yi Fan'ın, virüsün karaciğerde hasar oluşturması sonrası değişen ten renginin normal rengine döndüğü belirtildi.

  • 3
  • 133
Son dakika: Koronavirüs sonrası ten rengi değişen Çinli doktorun son hali hayrete düşürdü

HAYATINI KURTARAN KİŞİYE TEŞEKKÜR ZİYARETİ

Çin yerel medyasında yer alan habere göre, Fan, koronavirüs tedavisi sürecinde kendisine yardımcı olan ünlü bir solunum uzmanı ve Çin Mühendislik Akademisi başkan yardımcısı Wang Chen'in yerel bir hastanede bir etkinliğe katıldığını duydu. Etkinlikte Chen'i ziyaret eden Fan'ın 'ne kadar iyileştiğini göstermek' için maskesini çıkardı. Fan'ın ayrıca, Chen'e hayatını kurtardığı için minnettarlığını ifade etmek için bir demet çiçek verdi. O anlar amatör kamerayla kayda alındı.

  • 4
  • 133
Son dakika: Koronavirüs sonrası ten rengi değişen Çinli doktorun son hali hayrete düşürdü

DİĞER DOKTOR HAYATINI KAYBETMİŞTİ

Ten rengi değişen ve 4 ay boyunca Covid-19 tedavisi gören Vuhan Merkez Hastanesi doktorlarından Ürolog Hu Weifeng'ın ise Haziran ayında hayatını kaybetmişti.

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

  • 5
  • 133
Son dakika: Koronavirüs sonrası ten rengi değişen Çinli doktorun son hali hayrete düşürdü

Dünya üzerinde rastlanan birbirinden ilginç hastalıklara çok şaşıracaksınız!

6 SAATTE 232 DİŞİ ÇEKİLDİ

Hindistan'da şiddetli ağrı şikayetiyle dişçiye giden gencin ağzından 6 saat süren operasyonla tam 232 küçük diş çıkarıldı.