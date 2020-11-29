Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',t.prepend(i)));AdDev.GetAllBidResponses();y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
Devasa gökdelenler saniyeler içinde yerle bir oldu! 10 saniyelik yıkım Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'nda
Devasa gökdelenler saniyeler içinde yerle bir oldu! 10 saniyelik yıkım Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'nda
Abu Dabi'de tam 165'er metrelik 4 gökdelen kontrollü şekilde yıkıldı. Yoğun güvenlik önlemleri altında gerçekleşen yıkım 10 saniye sürdü. Yıkım rekoru Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na girdi.
Giriş Tarihi: 29.11.2020 12:29 Güncelleme Tarihi: 29.11.2020 12:32