Devasa gökdelenler saniyeler içinde yerle bir oldu! 10 saniyelik yıkım Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'nda

Abu Dabi'de tam 165'er metrelik 4 gökdelen kontrollü şekilde yıkıldı. Yoğun güvenlik önlemleri altında gerçekleşen yıkım 10 saniye sürdü. Yıkım rekoru Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na girdi.

Giriş Tarihi: 29.11.2020 12:29 Güncelleme Tarihi: 29.11.2020 12:32
Her biri 165 metre yüksekliğindeki 4 gökdelen saniyeler içinde yerle bir oldu. Görüntülerin adresi Birleşik Arap Emirliklerinin başkenti Abu Dabi.

Yetkililer Mina Zayid bölgesinde bulunan 4 gökdeleni kontrollü bir şekilde yıktı. Gökdelenlere önce 6 bin ton patlayıcı yerleştirildi. Yoğun güvenlik önlemleri alındı bölgedeki sürücüler uyarıldı ve düğmeye basıldı.

REKORLAR KİTABINA GİRDİ

Devasa gökdelenler 10 saniye içerisinde yerle bir oldu. Geriye sadece yoğun toz bulutu kaldı.Toz bulutları şehrin farklı noktalarından da görüntülendi. 4 gökdelenin 10 saniye içerisinde yıkımı Guinness Rekorlar Kitabı'na girdi.

