Bilim insanları şaşkın! Felaket kapıda koptu hızla geliyor

Küresel ısınma nedeniyle her geçen gün eriyen buzullar büyük bir tehdit oluşturmaya başladı. İngiltere'ye doğru hızla ilerleyen dev buzul büyük bir felakete yol açabilir.

Giriş Tarihi: 16.12.2020 09:36 Güncelleme Tarihi: 16.12.2020 09:41
Dev buzdağı hızla yaklaşıyor. Ekolojik sistemi bir felakete sürüklemesi beklenen çarpışma gerçekleşirse bakın Dünya'yı neler bekliyor?

İngiltere Hükümeti, Güney Atlantik'te üç yıldır sürüklenen ve İngiltere'ye ait Güney Georgia adasına çarpmak üzere olan dev buzdağına keşif ekibi gönderiyor.

3.900 kilometrekare büyüklüğündeki A68a adlı buzdağının, 3.528 kilometre yüzölçümü olan adaya 90 kilometre kadar yaklaştığı belirtiliyor. İngiliz Kraliyet Donanması, buzdağının bu ay içinde adaya çarpabileceğini söylüyor.

İngiliz Antarktik Araştırma Kurumu'nda görevli inceleme ekibinin Ocak sonunda bölgede olması bekleniyor.

Ekibin uzaktan kumanda edilen iki sualtı planörü ve diğer cihazlarla örnek toplayarak buzdağının çevresine etkilerini inceleyeceği belirtiliyor.