03 Şubat 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Ozan Kabak Liverpool formasını giydi!

Ozan Kabak Liverpool formasını giydi!

İngiltere Premier Lig takımlarından Liverpool'a imza atan Ozan Kabak formayı giydi. Milli futbolcu, son şampiyon Liverpool ile sözleşmesini imzalayıp yeni forması ile ilk pozlarını verdi.

Giriş Tarihi: 03.02.2021 09:14 Güncelleme Tarihi: 03.02.2021 09:15
  • 1
  • 5
Ozan Kabak Liverpool formasını giydi!

Schalke 04'ten Liverpool'a kiralanan Milli futbolcumuz Ozan Kabak 19 numaralı formasını giydi.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 5
Ozan Kabak Liverpool formasını giydi!

Transferinin günün son saatlerinde Liverpool tarafından açıklanan Ozan Kabak transferi Türkiye ve İngiltere'de büyük yankı buldu.

  • 3
  • 5
Ozan Kabak Liverpool formasını giydi!

Ozan Kabak'ın Liverpool formalı fotoğrafları resmi hesaptan paylaşıldı. Ozan Kabak, Liverpool'da 19 numaralı formayı giyecek.

  • 4
  • 5
Ozan Kabak Liverpool formasını giydi!

Van Dijk ve Matip sakat olması nedeniyle Ozan'ın ilk 11'de başlaması bekleniyor.

  • 5
  • 5
Ozan Kabak Liverpool formasını giydi!