Dünyaca ünlü rapçi Snoop Dogg'tan Yıldız Tilbe paylaşımı

Dünyanın en ünlü rap şarkıcılarından biri olan Snoop Dogg, sosyal medyadan yaptığı paylaşımla şaşırttı. Yıldız Tilbe ile yapılmış kolajını paylaşan Snoop Dogg, Türk hayranlarını heyecanlandırdı.

Giriş Tarihi: 25.02.2021 15:00 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.02.2021 15:01
Amerikalı rap müzik sanatçısı Snoop Dogg, Yıldız Tilbe ile olan fotoğrafını sosyal medya hesabından paylaştı. Dünyaca ünlü rapçi, 55 milyon takipçisi olan hesabından yaptığı paylaşım ile Türk takipçilerini heyecanlandırdı.

KARİYERİNDEKİ ZİRVE BUDUR

Snoop Dogg'un hikayesini gören Türk takipçiler, sosyal medyada gündem oluşturdu. İkilinin fotoğrafını yan yana gören takipçiler, "Snoop Dogg'un kariyerindeki zirvesi budur" dedi.

DR. DRE KEŞFETTİ

Calvin Cordozar Broadus, bilinen sahne adıyla Snoop Dogg Grammy Ödülü'ne aday gösterilmiş Amerikalı rap müzik sanatçısı, albüm yapımcısı ve oyuncu. Snoop Dogg, Batı Yakası hip-hop müziği icra eden bir MC ve Dr. Dre'nin keşfettiği isimlerden biri olarak tanınmakta.

Dansları, tarzı ve konuşmasıyla farklı kişiliğini ortaya kıyan Yıldız Tilbe, geçtiğimiz gün ağzını yayarak kendisinin taklidini yapan kişileri kınamıştı.

"ALLAH ONLARIN AĞIZLARINI AÇSIN"

Tilbe, Tiktok'taki hesabında, taklidini yapan insanlara, "Allah onların ağızlarını açsın ve bildiği gibi bıraksın'' dedi.