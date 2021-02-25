Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
ANA SAYFA
25 Şubat 2021, Perşembe
Haberler Galeri Dünyaca ünlü rapçi Snoop Dogg'tan Yıldız Tilbe paylaşımı
Dünyaca ünlü rapçi Snoop Dogg'tan Yıldız Tilbe paylaşımı
Dünyanın en ünlü rap şarkıcılarından biri olan Snoop Dogg, sosyal medyadan yaptığı paylaşımla şaşırttı. Yıldız Tilbe ile yapılmış kolajını paylaşan Snoop Dogg, Türk hayranlarını heyecanlandırdı.
Giriş Tarihi: 25.02.2021 15:00 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.02.2021 15:01