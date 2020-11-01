01 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Gazzelilerden İzmir depremi dolayısıyla Türkiye'yle dayanışma mesajı

Gazze Şeridi'ndeki Filistinliler, İzmir'de yaşanan depremin ardından Türkiye ile dayanışma gösterisi düzenledi.

Giriş Tarihi: 01.11.2020 18:17 Güncelleme Tarihi: 01.11.2020 18:20
Deyr el-Belah Belediyesi'nin düzenlediği destek eylemine katılanlar, "Filistin halkı Türk halkıyla dayanışma içinde" yazılı dövizler ile Türk bayrakları ve Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın fotoğraflarını taşıdı.

Açıklamalarda bulunan Belediye Başkanı Diyab el-Luh, "Bu eylem ile başta İzmir sakinleri olmak üzere Türk halkıyla dayanışma içinde olduğumuzu göstermek istedik." dedi.

Türkiye'nin yönetimi ve halkıyla her zaman Filistinlilerin yanında durduğunu hatırlatan Luh, "Gazze'deki İsrail ablukasını kırmak için yola çıkan Mavi Marmara gemisini de unutmadık." ifadelerini kullandı.

